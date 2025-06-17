BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DIVINE MERCY FOR THE WHOLE WORLD
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1101 followers
Follow
1
66 views • 21 hours ago

DIVINE MERCY FOR THE WHOLE WORLD ✝✡💛⚜🕛

[YOU CAN FOLLOW THE PRAYERS WITH A ROSARY]✔

Jesus said to St. Faustina:

“Say unceasingly this chaplet that I have taught you. Anyone who says it will receive great Mercy at the hour of death. Priests will recommend it to sinners as the last hope. Even the most hardened sinner, if he recites this Chaplet even once, will receive grace from My Infinite Mercy. I want the whole world to know My Infinite Mercy. I want to give unimaginable graces to those who trust in My Mercy…When they say this Chaplet in the presence of the dying, I will stand between My Father and the dying person not as the just judge but as the Merciful Savior.”

Jesus to St. Faustina Kowalska 💯✅
