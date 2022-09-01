September War, Food Shortage & Dollar Down

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





September 1, 2022





According to Prophecies, September 2022, might be a big month with big changes coming. Some say that we will see the financial bubble pop, and that September will be known for the month that World War 3 has officially started.





00:00 - WWIII Has Officially Started

04:39 - Era of Fake Money is Gone

12:49 - CornerStoneAsset Metals

13:13 - Joseph’s Kitchen

16:43 - Hunger Stones

20:54 - Russia’s Secret Weapon

23:23 - The Great Unraveling

25:36 - Berkey Water System

26:53 - Watchmen Package

27:48 - EMP Shield





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1i7oxr-september-war-food-shortage-and-dollar-down-09012022.html



