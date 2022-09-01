September War, Food Shortage & Dollar Down

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
September 1, 2022
According to Prophecies, September 2022, might be a big month with big changes coming. Some say that we will see the financial bubble pop, and that September will be known for the month that World War 3 has officially started.
00:00 - WWIII Has Officially Started
04:39 - Era of Fake Money is Gone
12:49 - CornerStoneAsset Metals
13:13 - Joseph’s Kitchen
16:43 - Hunger Stones
20:54 - Russia’s Secret Weapon
23:23 - The Great Unraveling
25:36 - Berkey Water System
26:53 - Watchmen Package
27:48 - EMP Shield
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