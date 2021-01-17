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Dr. Simone Gold - The truth about the CV19 vaccine (MIRRORED)
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2775 views • January 17, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold - The truth about the CV19 vaccine (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Slawomir Slowianin at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/5b7360fc-308d-4180-a7a3-e678daade82a
We need to challenge the data and narritive being given.
For the first time in human history we are being told that the ONLY hope is a vaccine, and not just any vaccine but a totally new technology called Messenger RNA vaccines or gene therapy.
So listen to the video and make your own opinion.
Original clip taken from Rodney Howard-Browne's YouTube channel.
Original Video:
https://youtu.be/uAXdBydI1Zw
"We need your support to prevent people from being intimidated or pressured into taking experimental vaccines". https://stopmedicaldiscrimination.org
Mirrored from You Tube channel Slawomir Slowianin at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/5b7360fc-308d-4180-a7a3-e678daade82a
We need to challenge the data and narritive being given.
For the first time in human history we are being told that the ONLY hope is a vaccine, and not just any vaccine but a totally new technology called Messenger RNA vaccines or gene therapy.
So listen to the video and make your own opinion.
Original clip taken from Rodney Howard-Browne's YouTube channel.
Original Video:
https://youtu.be/uAXdBydI1Zw
"We need your support to prevent people from being intimidated or pressured into taking experimental vaccines". https://stopmedicaldiscrimination.org
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