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As "Biden" Admin Labels Parents "Domestic Terrorists," Schools Attack Children
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10 views • October 29, 2021
While the "Biden" administration unlawfully attacks concerned parents about what their children are facing in public schools and loosing the unconstitutional FBI on them as "domestic terrorists," the children are being attacked through unlawful "education," as well as predators out to make them their prey through sexually explicit books and now "man pageants," which demoralize young men and women. God calls such things abominations and men are commanded to repent from those things. Parents speaking out against these crimes against our children are doing the right thing, but they must start protecting their offspring by removing them from the place of abuse while they fight the abusers.
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You can start homeschooling you children for free by clicking here: https://bit.ly/homeschool4free
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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