Why the Fuk! Did most of my views go to 0! 🤬😠😡😤

What the hell is going on with Brighteon! ive worked my ass off here, the views are fake! Why did I lose thousands of views!

Mike Adams better address this issue and email me or I’m letting the world know Brighteon SUCKS! I've left my email at least 70 times here

I’ve asked Mike to contact me, he did not. the comments don’t work, I can’t delete a troll. If you don’t fix this I’m deleting my channel! and unsubscribing health Ranger email, and will never buy any product, and will tell everyone what a shit experience it’s been on Brighteon. and then spending my time wasted here back on YouTube, AND I CANT STAND YOUTUBE!

Did you read this? Turn you should know I’m frustrated

Ron

[email protected]