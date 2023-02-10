Bill O’Reilly: Biden revealed MARXIST beliefs during SOTU

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Glenn Beck
Feb 9, 2023
Bill O’Reilly says there’s one part of Biden’s recent State of the Union speech that most others missed. In this clip, O’Reilly describes the specific moment during the SOTU when Biden revealed a MARXIST (and socialist) viewpoint. But it gets even worse, O’Reilly says, because Biden likely doesn’t even fully understand what he said: ‘It's just incoherent gibberish.’ Plus, O'Reilly tells Glenn his thoughts on the recent Nord Stream pipeline rumors and the brewing tension between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis...
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3CpHpcAcQ0