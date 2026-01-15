A 21-year-old in Santa Ana blinded permanently in one eye after a DHS agent fired a “less-lethal” round at close range

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 21-year-old in Santa Ana, California, was permanently blinded in one eye after a DHS agent fired a “less-lethal” round at close range. Surgeons spent six hours removing plastic, glass, and metal fragments from his face.
Adding, about yesterday, when Trump shooting the bird at a plant he was talking at:
🖕A Ford factory worker who called Trump a “protector of pedophiles” was temporarily suspended from work but raised $330,000 in donations in a single day, according to data on the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform.
Let us recall that in response the president told him to "f**k off" and showed him the middle finger.
Further development: the GoFundMe campaign for the "temporary" suspended Ford worker has been... "temporary suspended" by the crowdfunding app. U can't make this shit up.