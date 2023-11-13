Create New Account
I venditori di mappamondi 13 Novembre 2023
Dino Tinelli
Ennesima dimostrazione di indottrinamento da parte del regime che va avanti da decenni.

 Si tratta di una rappresentazione del 2016. Questi sono gli attori https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5543338/fullcredits?ref_=tt_ov_st_sm e quanto mostrato è tratto da una storia accaduta di 4 persone che nel 1950 sono andate a vendere il globo porta a porta $. 1,00 nel 1960 equivalgono in potere d'acquisto a circa $ 9,42 oggi, vale a dire che oggi, anno 2023, un mappamondo costerebbe $ 470, 529 ovvero €. 437,592. Una follia!

politicaglobalizzazioneglobopotereimperomappamondo

