Worship God, not Mary (5)

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 21, 2025.





The first two commandments of God speaks against worshiping any other god but God Himself and to not make unto thee any graven images AND to NOT bow down to them to serve them in Exodus 20:3 and Exodus 20:4-6 respectively. Daniel’s three friends did NOT bow down to that graven image of king Nebuchadnezzar in Daniel 3. They were persecuted for their faith yet God protected in the fiery furnace with Christ present Himself with them.





Yet, the roman catholic church makes these graven images of Mary and deceived roman catholics are praying to her on bended knee as part of their worship of her even though she’s been dead for nearly 2000 years.

In Jeremiah 7 and 44, the man of God speaks about the queen of heaven who was queen Semiramis of ancient Babylon. This is the same title given to Mary, who is revered and worshiped by the roman catholic church as being still alive and without sin while portraying Christ as being dead inside their church buildings. It is Christ Who is without sin and Who is alive and well sitting at the right hand of the Almighty God the Father in Hebrews 12:2.





We are warned by God to not uplift these idols in Psalm 115:4-8 and in 1 John 5:21 and that we must worship God, Who is Truth and Who is a Spirit, in Spirit and in Truth in John 4:23-24.





In Matthew 4:10, Christ said to the devil that we are to worship God and Him ONLY shalt thou serve. In Revelation 19:10, the angel of God warns the apostle John to worship God.





We are to worship God and no one else. We are to serve God and no one else as there is no else beside Him according to the Word of God in Isaiah 45:21-23 Who later became flesh as Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ in John 1:1, 14.





