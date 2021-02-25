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THE PREDATOR STATE
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241 views • February 25, 2021
February 24th, 2021.

Unsafe_Space

Harry Vox - Unsafe Space



Our own institutions have turned on us and are feeding off us like the predators that they are. What do you expect, when at the highest levels our political structures are focused on servicing the desires of Israel? Since that is the case, why should anyone care about this feeding frenzy that the fascists within are doing agains its own citizens? Its all about Israel stupid. Everyone can see that the USA has been set up to siphon our money, our secrets and our future over to our masters in Israel.

America was good while it lasted but now its all about stripping us of the last remaining pennies and dignity so that our "special friend" Israel can go over to their new friend China, and attempt to suck them dry next.

Original Video File ca be found here; (Please only download if you are going to re-upload to another service)
https://mega.nz/folder/cExEXKCY#KV2vFze-p4pjeEK3FcvbiA
Keywords
censorshipmaskfbimind controlvaccineisraeljewscontrolnsabankersinjectionlockdowncovid-19israeli intelligencehelen of destroyharry voxunsafe spaceanti- semiticpredator state
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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