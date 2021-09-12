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Dr. Carrie Madej, DO, Internal Medicine Physician, Medical Director and Public Speaker
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183 views • September 12, 2021
Dr Ardis, June 29, 2021
The Dr Ardis Show: Dr. Carrie Madej (Episode 29|)
Must watch, deep dive with Dr. Carrie Madej into the dangers of the COVID 19 injections, Spike Proteins, HydroGel, Transhumanism and crimes against humanity.
www.thedrardisshow.com
The Dr Ardis Show: Dr. Carrie Madej (Episode 29|)
Must watch, deep dive with Dr. Carrie Madej into the dangers of the COVID 19 injections, Spike Proteins, HydroGel, Transhumanism and crimes against humanity.
www.thedrardisshow.com
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