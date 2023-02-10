https://gettr.com/post/p27vle578bf

2/9/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Nicole, Prince Li, Brother Changdao and our American colleagues are writing a new chapter of the New Federal State of China in Washington D.C. I believe that nobody from Capitol Hill will refuse to make friends with us. We will erase the CCP entirely from this world!

2/9/2023 文贵盖特：妮可、小王子、长岛哥，还有我们美国的同事们在华盛顿正书写新中国联邦的新篇章！我相信国会山没有任何人会拒绝和我们交朋友。我们会将中共从这个世界上彻底抹掉！

