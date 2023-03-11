https://gettr.com/post/p2azfgedd5a

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Jeffrey Scott Cofsky, the VP & Co-founder of Digital Two Way LP, was interviewed by Roy. He said that China is a beautiful country and Chinese people are wonderful. He knows what the CCP has done to certain ethnic groups in China, and people disappear because of organ harvesting. And he thinks the CCP is equivalent to the modern-day mafia.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 杰弗里·斯科特·科夫斯基，Digital 2way LP的副总裁兼联合创始人在接受罗伊的采访中谈到，中国是一个美丽的国家，中国人很优秀。他知道中共对某些少数民族的恶行，人们因为被摘取器官而消失。中共就是现代的黑手党。



