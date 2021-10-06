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Will This Happen All Over The World? - Australian Premier First One To Fall - Who's Next?
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212 views • October 06, 2021
New South Wales, Australian premier Gladys Berejiklian (with real Australian name and face) resigns after Independent Commission Against Corruption announces investigation.
Clive Frederick Palmer (Australian mining tycoon and politician) explains why.
Clive Frederick Palmer (Australian mining tycoon and politician) explains why.
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