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Episode 51 - Medical Tyranny
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700 views • January 10, 2022
Join Jeff and TPR contributor Renee Grace to discuss the Covid PLANdemic, the bioweapon, depopulation, mandates, and discrimination against those that refuse the jab.
In our first Viewer Profile interview Mr. Soslan Temanson joins Jeff. Soslan was abandoned by his parents at birth in Russia. He has a very unique story, and at 23 he understands that Communism really is and is fighting to preserve our freedoms in America.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO DOWNLOAD THE LINKS IN THE ORIGINAL POWERPOINT PRESENTATION FROM RENEE GRACE. It will be posted by 01/10/22.
In our first Viewer Profile interview Mr. Soslan Temanson joins Jeff. Soslan was abandoned by his parents at birth in Russia. He has a very unique story, and at 23 he understands that Communism really is and is fighting to preserve our freedoms in America.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO DOWNLOAD THE LINKS IN THE ORIGINAL POWERPOINT PRESENTATION FROM RENEE GRACE. It will be posted by 01/10/22.
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