Living Exponentially: Josh Hindy, U of M Championship Football Marching Band

Eileen talks to Josh Hindy, a sophomore at University of Michigan, about his once in a lifetime experience playing in the University of Michigan Marching Band. He shares how he had to train, body, mind, and spirit, for the championship games as well as the 5 mile Rose Bowl Parade. He gives God all the glory for his faith, his loving family and his small town community of Algonac.





