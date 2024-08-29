LORD STEPHENS CROWN ARMY AGENT IS AN AIR GANG STALKING TERRORIST

THUMBNAIL: CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 10M AND 15M LENGTH ABOVE.

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984

29/8/24 LORD KIRKHOPE OVERHEAD 3 TIMES GROUND LEVEL IN G-BOHR UNSAFE FLY. ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED TONY BLAIR, G-KART UNSAFE FLY, G-SMDH OVERHEAD (STEPHEN THOMAS) UNSAFE FLY, G-BGKS UNSAFE FLY, G-AWUJ OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL 6 TIMES UNSAFE FLY, ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED. TONY BLAIR. THE PILOT OF G-AWUJ IS LORD STEVENS OF KIRKWHELPINGTON (A FORMER MET CHIEF CONSTABLE) POLICE G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 7389971, G-TREX RORIE THOMSON UNSAFE FLY

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON

Magna Carta lawful document peace treaty forever.

No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, nor will we proceed with force against him except by the lawful judgement of his equals or by the law of the land. To no one will we sell, to no one deny or delay right or justice.

Carrying weapons and wearing armour is a breach of the peace under the Justices Of The Peace Act 1361

They are also committing crimes because carrying weapons and wearing armour is a breach of the peace under the Justices Of The Peace Act 1361 and of the Statute Of Northampton 1328. Police have been required to disarm as they are not part of the military. They are civilians and they have refused to disarm.

If the English Police via their FEDERATION do NOT make it TOTALLY CLEAR they BRITISH POLICE are NOT an ARMY ... Treat them as what they want to be treated as; an ARMY.

They are NOT in British Army uniform, therefore, they must be an OCCUPYING ENEMY ARMY.

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks.

Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)

