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Ott - Mir Full Album HQ
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3 views • March 13, 2022
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🔊 All our ambient & chillout music: http://bit.ly/PlayChillTPM
► Buy: https://ottsonic.bandcamp.com/album/mir
1. One Day I Wish To Have This Kind Of Time 0:00
2. Adrift In Hilbert Space 8:34
3. Owl Stretching Time 16:44
4. Squirrel and Biscuits 24:25
5. A Nice Little Place 30:27
6. Mouse Eating Cheese 37:41
7. The Aubergine of The Sun 45:19
Follow Ott:
► Website: http://ottsonic.com/
🔊 All our ambient & chillout music: http://bit.ly/PlayChillTPM
► Buy: https://ottsonic.bandcamp.com/album/mir
1. One Day I Wish To Have This Kind Of Time 0:00
2. Adrift In Hilbert Space 8:34
3. Owl Stretching Time 16:44
4. Squirrel and Biscuits 24:25
5. A Nice Little Place 30:27
6. Mouse Eating Cheese 37:41
7. The Aubergine of The Sun 45:19
Follow Ott:
► Website: http://ottsonic.com/
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