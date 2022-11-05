Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bolsonaro, Election Fraud, and the Big Red Wave
60 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published 18 days ago |

The people of the world are waking up to the fact that democracy is a farce

---------------

This video just got me demonitized and put in the penalty box for a week on youtube.


Keywords
bolsonaroelection fraudand the big red wave

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket