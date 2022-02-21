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Dr. Sam Bailey: Gain of Function Garbage
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25 views • February 21, 2022
Dr. Sam Bailey: Gain of Function Garbage
As usual, pure gold from Dr Sam.
Dr Sam: “The internet is once again giddy with "Gain of Function" fever following the recent publication of DARPA related documents by Project Veritas.
Is this the smoking gun or a stinky fish ??
Watch me have a little fun with my latest analysis! “
The whole gain of function/lab-leak/bioweapons thing is a very sophisticated propaganda technique. It gets people self-reinforcing a lie that this "virus" even exists, when in-fact, it is all a psyop. The same think happened with 'AIDS' - the backstory was "Gallo Stole Montagnier's virus" - it was all a lie to make people think there was a virus to steal. The level of disnifo sophistication is astonishing.
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/gain-of-function-garbage:c
As usual, pure gold from Dr Sam.
Dr Sam: “The internet is once again giddy with "Gain of Function" fever following the recent publication of DARPA related documents by Project Veritas.
Is this the smoking gun or a stinky fish ??
Watch me have a little fun with my latest analysis! “
The whole gain of function/lab-leak/bioweapons thing is a very sophisticated propaganda technique. It gets people self-reinforcing a lie that this "virus" even exists, when in-fact, it is all a psyop. The same think happened with 'AIDS' - the backstory was "Gallo Stole Montagnier's virus" - it was all a lie to make people think there was a virus to steal. The level of disnifo sophistication is astonishing.
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/gain-of-function-garbage:c
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