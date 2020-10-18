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Censorship: We're HUCKED! YT Dumps Many Channels, Social Media Giants Censor MSM; HELLO, AMERICANS? (MIRRORED)
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94 views • October 18, 2020
Censorship: We're HUCKED! YT Dumps Many Channels, Social Media Giants Censor MSM; HELLO, AMERICANS? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/CpPs2pj4waY

(lol - got through about 10%) Does anyone live in a free country today? I'm here to tell the world the USA has become USSR/CCP, and Americans passively accepting our loss of freedom is frightening.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
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Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel -
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And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth

https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/is-social-media-censorship-an-attack-on-speech/

https://www.reuters.com/article/youtube-content/youtube-bans-conspiracy-theory-content-targeting-individuals-or-groups-idUKL4N2H63LZ

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/twitter-refuses-unlock-nypost-account-unless-paper-deletes-tweets-about-hunter-biden

https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/10/15/imagine-if-msm-consistently-applied-the-evidentiary-standards-its-applying-to-hunter-bidens-emails/

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/blatant-censorship-the-great-youtube-purge

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/10/vasko-kohlmayer/about-those-peaceful-protests-michelle-obama-and-the-devious-left/

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/1154/text

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy