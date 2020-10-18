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Censorship: We're HUCKED! YT Dumps Many Channels, Social Media Giants Censor MSM; HELLO, AMERICANS? (MIRRORED)
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94 views • October 18, 2020
Censorship: We're HUCKED! YT Dumps Many Channels, Social Media Giants Censor MSM; HELLO, AMERICANS? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/CpPs2pj4waY
(lol - got through about 10%) Does anyone live in a free country today? I'm here to tell the world the USA has become USSR/CCP, and Americans passively accepting our loss of freedom is frightening.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/is-social-media-censorship-an-attack-on-speech/
https://www.reuters.com/article/youtube-content/youtube-bans-conspiracy-theory-content-targeting-individuals-or-groups-idUKL4N2H63LZ
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/twitter-refuses-unlock-nypost-account-unless-paper-deletes-tweets-about-hunter-biden
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/10/15/imagine-if-msm-consistently-applied-the-evidentiary-standards-its-applying-to-hunter-bidens-emails/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/blatant-censorship-the-great-youtube-purge
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/10/vasko-kohlmayer/about-those-peaceful-protests-michelle-obama-and-the-devious-left/
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/1154/text
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/CpPs2pj4waY
(lol - got through about 10%) Does anyone live in a free country today? I'm here to tell the world the USA has become USSR/CCP, and Americans passively accepting our loss of freedom is frightening.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/is-social-media-censorship-an-attack-on-speech/
https://www.reuters.com/article/youtube-content/youtube-bans-conspiracy-theory-content-targeting-individuals-or-groups-idUKL4N2H63LZ
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/twitter-refuses-unlock-nypost-account-unless-paper-deletes-tweets-about-hunter-biden
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/10/15/imagine-if-msm-consistently-applied-the-evidentiary-standards-its-applying-to-hunter-bidens-emails/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/blatant-censorship-the-great-youtube-purge
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/10/vasko-kohlmayer/about-those-peaceful-protests-michelle-obama-and-the-devious-left/
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/1154/text
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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