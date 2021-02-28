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5G Triggers & Then Controls Smart Metals,RFID's,Electromagnetic-Transduction/Induction
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236 views • February 28, 2021
My videos are some of the most-important anywhere- 5G is the BIGGEST THREAT To Humanity, far a bigger threat than the Military scattered all across the US- You should not overlook a single one of anything that I post anywhere- I give you what the big channels are allowed to say because they have gag-orders on 5G-
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