How the U.S. Reputation is Changing Round the World | Larry Johnson & Lt Col Daniel Davis

Larry Johnson argues that in early January Iran uncovered and shut down a covert Western communications network, including Starlink terminals—contrary to Western assumptions—possibly with Russian and Chinese electronic warfare help. They reject Western narratives claiming widespread Iranian popular revolt or extreme repression, calling it propaganda meant to justify regime change and ignore decades of U.S. provocation since 1979.

They warn that imminent U.S. or Israeli strikes on Iran would trigger severe retaliation: closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on U.S. bases across the Gulf. The speaker doubts U.S. missile defense capabilities, citing past failures to protect Israel, and criticizes U.S. military planners for overestimating air power while ignoring historical lessons that air campaigns alone cannot achieve political control.

More broadly, the discussion condemns U.S. foreign policy as imperial, hypocritical, and cloaked in the language of “freedom” while violating international law and causing mass civilian harm. The U.S. is portrayed as the world’s leading aggressor, with far more global bases than Russia or China combined. The speaker argues this behavior is increasingly alienating allies, noting shifts by countries like Canada and signs Europe may turn back toward Russia and China as more stable partners. They conclude that U.S. isolation is not just possible but already underway.

