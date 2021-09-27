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Reward For Safeguarding - Proverbs 27:18 (NIV)
18 The one who guards a fig tree will eat its fruit,
and whoever protects their master will be honored.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Your defense of someone will be rewarded by master or servant.
https://pc1.tiny.us/a83ve4sc
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