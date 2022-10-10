Create New Account
Maria Zeee: Aussie Doctor Confirms New Discovery of Nanotech MICROTECH
MARIA ZEEE

Aussie Doctor Confirms New Discovery of Nanotech & MICROTECH, New Legislation to Silence ALL Doctors .

 Australian Dr. David Nixon reveals his findings of nanotechnology inside the COVID-19 “vaccines,” as well as microtech, which is larger than previous nanotechnology findings inside the vials. He also discusses how protecting the vials inside a faraday cage (earthed metal screen surrounding a piece of equipment to exclude electrostatic and electromagnetic influences) stopped the structures from forming.

Dr. Mark Hobart discusses the new Legislation (Health Practitioner Regulation National Law and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022) being decided on next week in Parliament, which he says will turn all Australian doctors into “agents of the government,” completely removing the ability for scientific debate and the ability for doctors to adequately treat their patients in future. You can view the Legislation here:

