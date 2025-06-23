BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BOOTS ON THE GROUND?
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
23 hours ago

Catholic Church and House of Israel will be persecuted

The churches will be persecuted. Namely, the Catholic Church and the House of Israel.

Many will be pleased. These two religions will be tormented and every effort, both externally and within, will be made to eradicate any trace of either.

There will be great rejoicing around the world when they have fallen.

Many will consider them to be destroyed. People will then ignore their corpses.

But this would be foolish. For they will rise again to form the New Heaven and the New Earth as the Gates of My Paradise are opened. No one can nor will destroy My chosen people on Earth.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/03/04/catholic-church-and-house-of-israel-will-be-persecuted/

------------

Vice President JD Vance Reveals Whether The U.S. Will Put Boots On The Ground In Iran

https://wltreport.com/2025/06/22/vice-president-jd-vance-reveals-whether-u-s/?



iranwarboots on the ground
