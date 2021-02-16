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Joe Biden is NOT Well -- Time to Put the Trojan Horse out to Pasture (Proof)
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1523 views • February 16, 2021
Unfortunately Joe Biden is not a well man, he is a doddering old man and he won't even last two years in office. You can see the evidence yourself as he stumbles and bumbles, trying to plod through the muck of his mind.
I wish Biden well, I hope and pray for his health, but unfortunately the unlikable Kamala Harris will soon take over the presidency. The DNC, the Democrats, or completely and totally corrupt, using Joe Biden is a Trojan horse to usher in their favored candidate.
#JoeBidenHealth #KamalaHarris #trojanHorse
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I wish Biden well, I hope and pray for his health, but unfortunately the unlikable Kamala Harris will soon take over the presidency. The DNC, the Democrats, or completely and totally corrupt, using Joe Biden is a Trojan horse to usher in their favored candidate.
#JoeBidenHealth #KamalaHarris #trojanHorse
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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