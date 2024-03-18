BATTLE AGAINST RUSSIAN ELECTIONS IS FIRST BATTLE OF GREAT NATO WAR

Presidential elections have ended in the Russian Federation. The preliminary results confirm the victory of the current president Vladimir Putin. He received more than 87% of the votes. The turnout for the elections broke a historical record, exceeding 77%.



For the first time, residents of the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions took part in the presidential elections. The turnout there exceeded 80%.





In response to the political actions of fugitive oppositionists, about 250 thousand Russians voted abroad.





Thus, Vladimir Putin received the unconditional support of the country’s population.





Russian society faced unprecedented pressure from external forces, which consolidated it as much as possible. Attempts by NATO countries to disrupt the elections have only increased popular support for the current leadership.





Russia has repelled enemy attacks in all dimensions. Despite the endless attacks on the Russian border, all operations ended in complete failure, Ukrainian losses in manpower and equipment. In the recent border battles, the Ukrainian military lost about 2,000 fighters killed and wounded.





Operations on the ground were accompanied by massive shelling of Russian border settlements. According to official figures, at least 11 civilians were killed and 82 others were injured in the region. Contrary to NATO expectations, the terrorist attacks did not arouse Russian support, but only showed the true face of the Western democracies.





The provocations forced Moscow to react. Putin claimed that now and always in the future the traitors involved in attacks would be treated as combatants in a war zone. It will obviously not be easy for pro-Kiev militants to hide from Russian law enforcement forces.





The elections in the new Russian regions were also held under Ukrainian fire. Ukrainian militants targeted civilian facilities where people gathered to vote with artillery and drones. Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties.





The pro-Western opposition attempted to stage provocations on the polling stations, including arson and the spoiling of ballots. Many violators confirmed they acted under pressure from external forces. However, no provocations led to the results desired by the West.





The Russian electronic voting system was subjected to more than 420 thousand DDoS attacks, but successfully coped with them.





All attempts of media attacks have also failed. Neither videos of Ukrainian militants allegedly taking control of Russian villages, nor fakes of voting at gunpoint or mass protests had any significant influence on the Russian population.





All attempts to disrupt the elections have only brought gains to Moscow. However, the main goal for the West is to influence public opinion not of Russians, but of the population of their own countries. All attacks, provocations and media operations serve as a reason for non-recognition of the election results by NATO member states. Thus, NATO gets a reason to join the war to fight the illegitimate Putin.

