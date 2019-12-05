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THE BEST OF BEAVIS HYSTERICS
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31 views • December 05, 2019
Coolest moments of Master Beavis!
Materials taken from Season 1-7 + Beavis and Butthead Do America.
Season 8 s#cks *so badly*, that i've decided not include it.
Video belongs to it's creator - Mike Judge.
If you like my B'n'B project please check out my personal web-page:
https://win7sp2.neocities.org/
Thanks for support!
Materials taken from Season 1-7 + Beavis and Butthead Do America.
Season 8 s#cks *so badly*, that i've decided not include it.
Video belongs to it's creator - Mike Judge.
If you like my B'n'B project please check out my personal web-page:
https://win7sp2.neocities.org/
Thanks for support!
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