House Speaker Mike Johnson Hammers Biden Over Energy Moves

'I'm Not Even Sure He Fully Understands The Implications': Johnson Hammers Biden Over Energy Moves | Forbes: At a House Republican press briefing on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) spoke about President Biden's executive orders on energy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.