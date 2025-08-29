21st AZK - ♫ Not in our Name ♫ – from fathers and sons from southern Germany

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For this song men from southern Germany have come together to speak up for peace and against war.
They are sons and fathers with an urging call for a world worth living in.
Let yourself be enthralled by this cry from the heart that unites all people as brothers and sisters!
This song has the potential to stop war if it becomes a mass movement!
Let's sing it TOGETHER until millions join in to the choir!