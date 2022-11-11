Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cost Of Living | Dystopian Short Film
276 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 18 days ago |
Shop now

The Cost of Living Crisis was implemented to bring us down to our base needs of survival and security. But the truth cannot and will not ever, be ignored....

⭐️ Subscribe for more films and videos: https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman...

🎬 Support the films on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman

🔴 Sign up to the Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/hFwc11

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP

Written, Camera, Editor and Music

🎥 Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

⭐️ Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins

🎵 Buy Music ➡️ https://zacharydenman.co.uk/music/

⏩ Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman

Mirrored - Zachary Denman

Keywords
cost of livingdystopianshort film

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket