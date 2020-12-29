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12/29/2020 -- Large M6.4 earthquake strikes Central Europe / Croatia and West Coast USA Oregon M5.7
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119 views • December 29, 2020
Two noteworthy earthquakes struck half a world apart.... a large M6.4 struck central Europe in Croatia, as well as a significant sized M5.7 Earthquake off the West coast of Oregon in the United States.
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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