Covidism: Contagious Deception – Part 1 - 4





The movie is separated into 4 parts. Part 1 - "Gaming the Numbers" - carefully examines how authorities worldwide have been gaming the numbers regarding cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the alleged coronavirus. Part 1 also explains how health officials actively suppressed safe and effective treatments for Covid-19, while employing deadly protocols for hospital patients. Part 2 - "Lockdown Timeline" - focuses on the fascinating timeline of events, which led to the global Covid-19 response, and investigates whether or not the science on the lethality and infectivity of Sars-Cov-2 justified countermeasures such as lockdowns and mask-wearing. Part 3 - "Vaccine Frenzy" - is a deep dive into the topic of Covid-19 "vaccines," detailing the plethora of scientific evidence for their unsafe and ineffective nature, while exposing the deceptive tactics of manipulating the statistics. Part 4 - "The Great Reset Agenda" - puts all the pieces of the puzzle together, exposing the premeditated sinister political motivations behind the global Covid-19 response, and how it is intricately tied to a much larger agenda - The Great Reset.





Part 1 - Gaming the Numbers - 2023 Documentary

Part 2 - Lockdown Timeline - 2023 Documentary

Part 3 - Vaccine Frenzy - 2023 Documentary

Part 4 - The Great Reset Agenda - 2023 Documentary









