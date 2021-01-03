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Why Conservatives will WIN Despite Polling; Be Silent in Public to Avoid Backlash. Vote AGAINST Woke
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41 views • January 03, 2021
Why Conservatives Won't Tell you how they Feel- But will Vote Against the woke brigade. A recent experience I had demonstrating how the left believes themselves to be so morally superior that they can publicly state out loud they "hate everything you believe," rather than debate your ideas, essentially attempting to cancel your input. Not too different than Hilary Clinton calling people "deplorables." Many people will stay silent, and then vote against the left, and are more resolute by the reactions they encounter.
#deplorables #conservatives #wokeness
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#deplorables #conservatives #wokeness
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