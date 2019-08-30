"Let The Child Grow" (Tribute to Combat Veterans)

This song is my humble offering of thanks to all surviving Combat Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. May the lyrics herein speak to your hearts.I wrote this song immediately following the official Presidential Election results of November 2016. The warfare waged in the shadows leading-up to the election represented a largely unknown brand of warfare that few in this lifetime will experience.*Original recording was entitled: "Smoke and Ashes," following which I discovered a pop star had previously recorded a song bearing the same. I would then re-name the song to: "Let The Child Grow."**I have since restructured (improved) the song just a bit (it was in very rough form when first recorded herein); the new audio of which (including lyrics) may be found at:***I will gladly forward a PDF copy of the lyrics to anyone who wishes such.