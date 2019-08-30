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"Let The Child Grow" (Tribute to Combat Veterans)
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6 views • August 30, 2019
This song is my humble offering of thanks to all surviving Combat Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. May the lyrics herein speak to your hearts.
I wrote this song immediately following the official Presidential Election results of November 2016. The warfare waged in the shadows leading-up to the election represented a largely unknown brand of warfare that few in this lifetime will experience.
*Original recording was entitled: "Smoke and Ashes," following which I discovered a pop star had previously recorded a song bearing the same. I would then re-name the song to: "Let The Child Grow."
**I have since restructured (improved) the song just a bit (it was in very rough form when first recorded herein); the new audio of which (including lyrics) may be found at:
http://www.reverbnation.com/atomicarmadillos
***I will gladly forward a PDF copy of the lyrics to anyone who wishes such.
I wrote this song immediately following the official Presidential Election results of November 2016. The warfare waged in the shadows leading-up to the election represented a largely unknown brand of warfare that few in this lifetime will experience.
*Original recording was entitled: "Smoke and Ashes," following which I discovered a pop star had previously recorded a song bearing the same. I would then re-name the song to: "Let The Child Grow."
**I have since restructured (improved) the song just a bit (it was in very rough form when first recorded herein); the new audio of which (including lyrics) may be found at:
http://www.reverbnation.com/atomicarmadillos
***I will gladly forward a PDF copy of the lyrics to anyone who wishes such.
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