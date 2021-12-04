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West Virginia Leads 16 States to Free America From Big Bank Death Grip
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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93 views • December 04, 2021
West Virginia is leading 16 conservative states in a battle against the big banks, which are playing politics by refusing to lend money to fossil fuel companies.

This is a major update concerning the topic of ESG scores — the social credit scores that these big banks are using to reject “non-sustainable” companies … and to one day reject you.

The federal government is using the big banks to usher in the Great Reset, the World Economic Forum’s socialist utopia, and now these conservative state leaders are pushing back.

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