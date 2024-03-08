Vaccines Are Killing The Human Heart - Special Guest Dr. Chris Shoemaker

The human heart was never meant to be filled with poison and when it does get filled with poison it turns black and just stops working.





With the number of vaccines that were given to people from 2020 until present day, there are more heart attacks in the Western world than have ever been in history.





Dr. Shoemaker is coming on the show tonight to talk about all of these health problems that have come about because of the vaccine.





I went to prison for telling you not to take these things and I'm proud of what I did because I saved lives while the Medical Institution of Canada is murdering everybody that they possibly can.





