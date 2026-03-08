https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420/videos?e9s=src_v1_cmd critically thinking, researching and paying attention to the larger overall picture! 🙏





I am so grateful when I see people who follow me critically thinking, researching and paying attention to the larger overall picture! 🙏 This is the #NewNormal Get Used To It! Preparedness Is KEY!

6G The Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution European commission, Canada, USA-Israel That Nobody Is Talking About! https://rumble.com/v76r7ti-434610774.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

N³ IS FULLY LIVE AND THE GENERAL POPULATION HASN'T GOT A FUCKIN CLUE!

https://x.com/i/status/2030192524699074643





DARPA Narrative Networks https://search.brave.com/search?q=darpa+narrative+Networks&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08d1992440827b3f383f289c142dbb02c753

DARPA N3: Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology https://search.brave.com/search?q=N3%3A+Next-Generation+Nonsurgical+Neurotechnology&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08d1c200eac5dbaaf35b5ac9c8c89b3b6727

DARPA N3concept for a minimally invasiveneural interface system

https://www.battelle.org/insights/newsroom/press-release-details/battelle-led-team-wins-darpa-award-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface

https://x.com/i/status/2029783091158368648





Emerging Cybernetic Societies in the Age of Nano-, Neuro- and Quantum Technologies ETH ZURICH https://rumble.com/v76pejg-434526172.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

https://x.com/i/status/2029939707174379913





236 Pages of Targeting Program straight out of the Epstein Files.





EMF - R@pe - Police Involvement - Hacking etc ...





The whole damn thing being run by Deep State Satanic Pedo Crew … and EVERYONE YOU REPORT TO KNOWS. https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00262811.pdf