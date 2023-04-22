Create New Account
On Jan 26, 2017 Miles Guo started telling people on live streaming the crimes that the CCP has committed against the Chinese people, and the nefarious war plan they plotted against the free world
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
https://gettr.com/post/p2f11dt6778

And on that day (Jan 26, 2017), he actually started telling people on live streaming the crimes that the CCP has committed against their own people, the Chinese people, and the nefarious war plan they plotted against the free world.

而在2017年1月26日那一天，郭先生开始在直播中告诉人们中共对自己的人民-中国人民犯下的罪行，以及他们对自由世界策划的邪恶计划。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

