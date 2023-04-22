On Jan 26, 2017 Miles Guo started telling people on live streaming the crimes that the CCP has committed against the Chinese people, and the nefarious war plan they plotted against the free world

https://gettr.com/post/p2f11dt6778
And on that day (Jan 26, 2017), he actually started telling people on live streaming the crimes that the CCP has committed against their own people, the Chinese people, and the nefarious war plan they plotted against the free world.
而在2017年1月26日那一天，郭先生开始在直播中告诉人们中共对自己的人民-中国人民犯下的罪行，以及他们对自由世界策划的邪恶计划。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.