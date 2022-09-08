BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CALIFORNIA ON FIRE (AGAIN) -- STRANGE FOOTAGE
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy HallCheckmark Icon
913 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
462 views • September 08, 2022

Sep 7, 2022


With the tools of critical thinking, you can discover the elements of a story that just don't add up.


"Wild" FIRES: Natural or not?

https://youtu.be/TlG6UvfdE2s


Help me sue the public serpents!

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org

Can't do it without your financial help & prayers -- thank you!


ENROLL TODAY in my NEW ONLINE CLASS:

"No Consent To Nasal Testing"

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes


WATCH THIS NEXT:

Return to Work without Testing

https://youtu.be/3sj82nGxyls


Ready to elevate your physical, mental, emotional & spiritual aspects of your life?

Join my mind/body wellness webinar! Replay available here:

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes


SUBSCRIBE to this channel for 5pm daily live streams!!

https://www.youtube.com/TheHealthyAmerican


Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

Positive encouragement, MONDAYS 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall


PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur


HOW TO WIN IN COURT:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7


PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx


FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn


PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv


PREPARE WITH PEGGY, LONG-TERM FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com


INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

RUMBLE: https://tinyurl.com/46fsvu6y

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht


SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!


FREE NEWSLETTER

https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn


QUESTIONS / COLLABS:

[email protected]


ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.


ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Law & Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as educator and consultant

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

www.thehealthyamerican.org

Keywords
firesthehealthyamericanpeggyhall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy