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Gu Xiulin, a professor in mainland China, explained why she refused to take Covid vaccine. She said: all Covid vaccines are experimental, the China CDC requiring all citizens to be vaccinated lacks scientific basis, and the practice of not retaining a control group is against the scientific methodology.