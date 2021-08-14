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Tell Schools, Universities: No COVID Vaccine Mandates for Kids and Young Adults!
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10 views • August 14, 2021
According to a recent concern from Children’s Health Defense, time is pressing to take action. Defenders warning caution against Covid-19 vaccination for children, adolescents and young adults are increasingly being censored and defamed on various social platforms and channels. The more urgent is it to actively counteract this now through fact-based education. A warning against the Covid-19 vaccination is needed immediately, before schools and universities open their doors again after the summer break. These public institutions must be informed worldwide. It should be made clear to them what responsibility they assume as an institution if they do n o t warn against the already known consequential damages caused by Covid-19 vaccination. For this reason, Children's Health Defense (CHD) has launched an action to reach schools and universities with this message:
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