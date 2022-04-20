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EntertheStars: 20 PLAN-demic Predictions We Made That Came True! [19.04.2022]
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31 views • April 20, 2022
+ Managing expectations and other Between the Headlines.
NOTICE: There is a search field on this main channel page to search subjects we've covered in past videos.
Links:
20 Pandemic Predictions We Made That Came True:
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/20-spamdemic-predictions-we-made-that:d
Other links
https://www.yahoo.com/news/hunter-biden-spotted-white-house-201233951.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/airlines-ditching-face-mask-rules-002852778.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/covid-vaccines-not-meant-prevent-093005674.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/opinion-false-pandemic-unvaccinated-motto-133222331.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/over-5-500-virus-species-111208905.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2022/04/06/jan6-acquittal-martin-first/
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/05/video-doesnt-prove-capitol-police-allowed-jan-6-protesters-to-enter-capitol/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pete-buttigieg-the-truckers-convoy-is-a-few-extreme-voices-who-dont-speak-for-the-industry-125330149.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ukraine-flag-outside-kentucky-restaurant-151240942.html
3,675 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jYaiivBsq6w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
NOTICE: There is a search field on this main channel page to search subjects we've covered in past videos.
Links:
20 Pandemic Predictions We Made That Came True:
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/20-spamdemic-predictions-we-made-that:d
Other links
https://www.yahoo.com/news/hunter-biden-spotted-white-house-201233951.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/airlines-ditching-face-mask-rules-002852778.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/covid-vaccines-not-meant-prevent-093005674.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/opinion-false-pandemic-unvaccinated-motto-133222331.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/over-5-500-virus-species-111208905.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2022/04/06/jan6-acquittal-martin-first/
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/05/video-doesnt-prove-capitol-police-allowed-jan-6-protesters-to-enter-capitol/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pete-buttigieg-the-truckers-convoy-is-a-few-extreme-voices-who-dont-speak-for-the-industry-125330149.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ukraine-flag-outside-kentucky-restaurant-151240942.html
3,675 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jYaiivBsq6w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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