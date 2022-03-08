Hawaii State Capitol Discriminates After Safe Access Program

On March 7, 2022, shortly after a protest regarding House Bill 1697, Diamond Garcia said, "All of you have access to this building... this is the peoples house... knock on their doors and let them know you oppose [HB]1697." So, I tried to do just that. Even though Blangiardi said the quack cards are no longer required at restaurants, bars and gyms, apparently you still need one to get into the state capitol to speak to your representatives.I guess the representatives are only representing people who have taken an experimental injection or test. And the people who have not, are no longer part of "the people"? Have we been disfranchised with medical and religious discrimination under the guise of caring for our health? Or is this just a clever political strategy to keep the people away from instructing their representatives?Liberty Press#Hawaii #Capitol #Discrimination