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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 10
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20 views • July 12, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we analyze the messages to Smyrna and Philadelphia to discover the remarkable reward that awaits any ekklesia of God who perseveres to the end in keeping the New Covenant.
In this episode, we analyze the messages to Smyrna and Philadelphia to discover the remarkable reward that awaits any ekklesia of God who perseveres to the end in keeping the New Covenant.
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