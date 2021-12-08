© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Origins of Climate Policy – Conglomerate of Power and Manipulation
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • December 08, 2021
Calls for tougher climate policies are growing louder. But does our politicians' concern for the climate really stem from concern for our planet? This program sheds light on the background of climate policy, which makes it easier to understand the downright climate hysteria ...
✓ www.kla.tv/20893
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/20893
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.