CHP Talks: Kent Hovind—Creation or Chaos!

November 28, 2024: My guest this week is Dr. Kent Hovind, sometimes known as Dr. Dino. He’s been a high-school science and math teacher and now teaches the science of creationism to believers and skeptics alike. He’s a passionate Christian and links rejection of the biblical creation story to the degrading policies being promoted by so many politicians today. Dr. Hovind has participated in hundreds of creation / evolution debates and welcomes discussion with other scientists who still support undirected macro-evolution as the source of all our wonderful and diverse species.
Find links to Dr. Hovind’s teachings at: https://www.drdino.com
