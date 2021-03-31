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Applying God's Word
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20 views • March 31, 2021
As we go through adversity in our lives we are tested and get to walk out and apply what we say we believe. Fires come to mature us, to grow our character, and increase our need to draw near to our only hope and Salvation. As we seek God daily through prayer and worship we cultivate a lifestyle of communing in His presence. Laying aside the world, distractions, we focus on our Salvation, and from this place, we are most effective in His Kingdom and to pour out into others.
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