2nd Amendment Obliterated? Federal Gun Control Already on the Books

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Even just a quick look at the long, and growing, list of federal gun control on the books makes it clear to any constitution-supporter that the 2nd Amendment isn’t just newly under attack. It hasn’t been in force for close to a century.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Sept 2, 2022
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